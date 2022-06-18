Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

