UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Shares Down 6%

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 2,685 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.78.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (KNGS)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.