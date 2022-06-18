Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Short Interest Up 22.0% in May

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,400 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 575,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

UVE traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $12.56. 916,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $388.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $287.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

