Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Preston Douglas Wigner Sells 4,000 Shares

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $225,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,244.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Preston Douglas Wigner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $252,920.00.

Universal stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.64. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $646.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,073 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

