United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $28.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of X opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 40,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,521,447.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,920.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

