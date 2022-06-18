United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after buying an additional 133,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

