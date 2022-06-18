Unido EP (UDO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,588.00

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $16,588.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $944.33 or 0.04619505 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00222346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00092534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

