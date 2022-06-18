U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB remained flat at $$45.41 on Friday. 19,038,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,227. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

