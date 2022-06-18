Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after buying an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after buying an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

TSN stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

