Twinci (TWIN) Market Cap Tops $15,596.61

Twinci (TWIN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Twinci coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Twinci has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Twinci has a total market cap of $15,596.61 and $46,937.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.20 or 0.01177165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00127788 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00099183 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Twinci Coin Profile

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

Buying and Selling Twinci

