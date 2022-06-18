Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,783 Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

