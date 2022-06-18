Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,018 Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HQL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 334,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQL stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

