Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.13 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02.

