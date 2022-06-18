Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

