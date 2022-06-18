Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 397 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $369.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

