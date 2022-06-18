Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,866 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,216,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,335,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,224,000 after purchasing an additional 468,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 289,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

ATKR stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

