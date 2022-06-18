Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,236 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,236 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $98,287,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

