Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,481 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,481 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,877,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 127,790 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEVI opened at $16.55 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

