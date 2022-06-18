Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,549 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

IBM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.