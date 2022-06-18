Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.1% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.