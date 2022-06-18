Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,720. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

