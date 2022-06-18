Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 7,929 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 52,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 727,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,005,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,117,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

