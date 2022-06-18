Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 71 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,573. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.28 and a 200 day moving average of $497.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

