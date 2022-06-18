Trust Co. of Vermont Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,405,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,635. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $96.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

