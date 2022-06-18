Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,633,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,172. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.37 and its 200-day moving average is $194.58.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

