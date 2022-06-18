Truist Financial Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $65.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.16.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

