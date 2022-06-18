Truist Financial Trims Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Target Price to $43.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
CATY stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
