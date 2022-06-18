Truist Financial Cuts Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $53.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

