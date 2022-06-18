Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 64000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$10.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

Get Triumph Gold alerts:

About Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.