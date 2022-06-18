TravelSky Technology Limited (TSYHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 10th

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSYHY opened at $17.03 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

