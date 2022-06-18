TravelSky Technology Limited (TSYHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 10th

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Shares of TSYHY opened at $17.03 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
