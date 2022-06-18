TRAVA.FINANCE Market Cap Reaches $351,610.09 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $351,610.09 and approximately $39,351.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.34 or 0.01884847 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00130831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00097870 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014452 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 627,837,921 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

