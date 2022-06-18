TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives $19.19 Average PT from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

TRSWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

