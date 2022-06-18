Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $188.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

