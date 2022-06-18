Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.30

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$100.30 and last traded at C$100.50, with a volume of 15086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$104.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$125.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$860.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$805.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5.0917621 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,529 shares in the company, valued at C$21,306,050.80. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,312,325. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,900 shares of company stock valued at $211,381.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

