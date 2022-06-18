TOKPIE (TKP) Price Tops $0.0326 on Major Exchanges

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $936,402.23 and $3,516.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

