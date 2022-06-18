Tokes One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

