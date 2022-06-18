Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.61 million.

NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. 296,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,125. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 365.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.