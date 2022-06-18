Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.91

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.91 and traded as high as $23.22. Tidewater shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 538,663 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 34,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $705,460.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,996,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,383,753.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

