Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $28,786.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00141329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.46 or 0.01087294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00096184 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.