The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $161.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,608. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day moving average is $170.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

