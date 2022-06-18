The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Southern worth $134,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after buying an additional 758,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $45,314,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

NYSE SO opened at $65.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

