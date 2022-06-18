The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average is $154.70. The stock has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

