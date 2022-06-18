The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,829,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,289,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,571,000 after purchasing an additional 623,217 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,975,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,979,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,165,000 after acquiring an additional 522,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 367,633 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

