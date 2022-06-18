The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $56.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

BRZE opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $645,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,390 shares in the company, valued at $12,115,416.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

