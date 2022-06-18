The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €675.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €675.00 ($703.13) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €815.00 ($848.96) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a €830.00 ($864.58) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($812.50) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($781.25) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($813.54) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

EPA MC opened at €544.70 ($567.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €594.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €648.27. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($203.59) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($271.41).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.