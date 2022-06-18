The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €65.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($44.79) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.50) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €25.71 ($26.78) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.13. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($37.84) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($51.94).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.