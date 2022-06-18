The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 802,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,250.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

