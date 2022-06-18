The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.87. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $252.30. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

