The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $3.44 on Friday, reaching $136.80. 16,042,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,633,187. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

