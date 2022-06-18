The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Boeing by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,701,000. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Boeing by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

NYSE BA traded up $3.44 on Friday, reaching $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,042,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,187. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.87. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

